Fatal single-vehicle accident in Mississauga Saturday night

A single car crash in Mississauga Saturday night has claimed the life of one person and left another in hospital.

The accident occurred on Erin Centre Boulevard, near Glen Erin Drive, just before 9 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a hydro pole.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle covered with a tarp, sitting on the sidewalk off the roadway.

A woman, reported to be in her 20's, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male passenger, also in his 20's, suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

Peel's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.