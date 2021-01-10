iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Fatal single-vehicle accident in Mississauga Saturday night

MISSISSAUGA

A single car crash in Mississauga Saturday night has claimed the life of one person and left another in hospital.

The accident occurred on Erin Centre Boulevard, near Glen Erin Drive, just before 9 p.m.

A vehicle reportedly lost control and struck a hydro pole.

Pictures from the scene show a vehicle covered with a tarp, sitting on the sidewalk off the roadway.

A woman, reported to be in her 20's, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male passenger, also in his 20's, suffered serious life-threatening injuries. 

Peel's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.