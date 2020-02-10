Father and daughter found dead in Milton

Halton Police have found the bodies of a father and his four-year-old daughter, missing since Sunday afternoon.

The pair left for a hike at Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area around 2:30 p.m.

Police say they were expected home by 5:30 p.m. and when they didn't return, the man's wife reported them missing.

Officers from the Search Incident Response Team, the Mobile Command Unit, K9 and Tactical Rescue Unit were called in to search.

Police say they found the bodies just after 11 p.m.

It's not yet clear how the two died.