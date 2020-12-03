iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Father dies week after police-involved shooting that left his one-year-old son dead

siu

Ontario's police watchdog says a man has died nearly a week after being shot by provincial police in an incident that also left his one-year-old son dead in Kawartha Lakes.

The Special Investigations Unit says the 33-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday night.

The agency has said three police officers opened fire on the man after his pickup truck crashed into a cruiser, injuring an officer who was laying down a spike belt.

It says the man was injured and his baby was found dead of a gunshot wound in the back seat of his pickup truck.

Police had been investigating an alleged kidnapping at the time.

In addition to the three police-issued guns, the SIU says investigators found a fourth firearm at the scene.

 