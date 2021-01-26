Federal government discusses strict new travel measures

The Prime Minister has warned that tougher travel restrictions could be coming and now, we're getting a sense of what kind of measures may be coming.

The Globe and Mail reports that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet debated several options Monday evening but the group could not come to a consensus.

The options included increasing the number of people enforcing the 14 day quarantine.

However, sources tell the Globe cabinet also discussed more extreme measures, such as requiring returning travellers to quarantine in a hotel, chosen by the government, at their own expense.

They also reportedly discussed a full-out ban on non essential travel for Canadians, but the government isn't said to be keen on that because it could require the Prime Minister to invoke the Emergencies Act.

The current rules require travellers entering the country to quarantine for 14 days and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday that the government is looking seriously at stronger measures.