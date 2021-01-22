Federal government sending mobile health units to Ontario to ease capacity issue

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is sending two mobile health units to the Greater Toronto Area to help address the strain COVID-19 is placing on hospitals.



The units will bring an additional 200 hospital beds to the area, to help free up space for people who need intensive care, and will provide medical equipment and supplies.



Ontario's hospitals have been struggling with capacity challenges for weeks because of surging COVID-19 cases, especially in hot spots.



On Monday, the province said a new hospital set to open in Vaughan, Ont., will be used to help relieve the capacity crunch.



Premier Doug Ford said some patients from overcrowded Greater Toronto Area hospitals would be transferred to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital when it opens on Feb. 7.



Ontario is reporting 2,662 new cases of COVID-19 today and 87 more deaths related to the virus.