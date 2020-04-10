Feds look set to pass the wage subsidy bill Saturday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's schedule is about to change as the federal government continues to avoid invoking the Emergencies Act.



Trudeau will be at the House of Commons on Saturday as the government attempts to pass the wage subsidy bill.

The prime minister primarily has been working from home since March 12 when his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He says he will conduct his daily televised address to the country from parliament on Sunday.

Trudeau calls the wage subsidy bill the largest economic measures Canada has seen since the Second World War.

The bill will allow companies to get a 75-per-cent subsidy on each employee's wages.

The prime minister will not conduct daily press conferences Sunday and Monday, saying he will spend more time with his family.

Meanwhile, Trudeau is not planning to invoke the emergencies act, which would give the federal government sweeping powers.



