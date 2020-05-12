Feds pledge one-time benefit top-up to seniors in COVID-19 aid

OTTAWA - The federal government is giving seniors a one-time, tax-free top-up payment to help manage extra costs associated with COVID-19.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte says seniors who receive old age security will get $300, and those who receive the guaranteed income supplement will receive $200.

In all, the $2.5-billion measure will provide payments to 6.7 million seniors, Schulte says.

She says many have faced an increase in the cost of living as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, from more for dispensing fees for medications or delivery fees for food and services.

She also says their savings have taken a beating as stock markets have tumbled.

The government is also announcing that it won't suspend OAS and GIS payments to seniors who forget to file their taxes on time.