Feds will match Canada Strong fundraiser for Iran plane crash families up to $1.5 million

The federal government says it will match donations of a local fundraiser for the affected families of the Iran plane crash disaster.

Earlier this month, Canada Strong was set up by a Mohamad Fakih, President of Paramount Fine Foods, with a goal of 1.5 million dollars.

So far, just under $600,000 has been raised.

Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister Omar Alghabra announced Wednesday they'll match donations up to the goal for a total of $3 million, with the deadline of February 22nd.

"Canadians have rallied together to support the victims and show their solidarity," he said.

Fakih announced a steering committee including former Toronto Mayor Barbara Hall will form the framework for distribution the funds.

"Once that framework is decided over the few days coming, we will make a public announcement," Fakih said, adding families are in consultation with the process.

When it comes to repatriation, Alghabra said the remains of a second victim were being sent to Canada Tuesday, with 13 others still pending.

As for the $25,000 dollars in federal cash per victim to families affected, Alghabra said so far the number of applications is in the low double-digits.

He also said despite logistical issues with Iran, affected families that only live in Iran are still eligible.