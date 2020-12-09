Female pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday night

A woman has died from injuries she sustained after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Peel Police are treating the incident as a fail-to-remain collision.

The woman's body was found on the road near Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive, just before 7:45 p.m.

According to Peel Const. Akhil Mooken, that area is lightly travelled after hours, but police believe the driver involved may be resisting stepping forward.

"We are confident that someone was travelling through this area around that time and they may not have yet had the opportunity to speak to investigators. So we do urge them to come forward."

Anyone with any information or video is being asked to contact Peel Police or Crime Stoppers.