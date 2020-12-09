iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Female pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday night

HIT

A woman has died from injuries she sustained after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga Tuesday night.

Peel Police are treating the incident as a fail-to-remain collision.

The woman's body was found on the road near Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive, just before 7:45 p.m.

According to Peel Const. Akhil Mooken, that area is lightly travelled after hours, but police believe the driver involved may be resisting stepping forward.  

"We are confident that someone was travelling through this area around that time and they may not have yet had the opportunity to speak to investigators. So we do urge them to come forward." 

Anyone with any information or video is being asked to contact Peel Police or Crime Stoppers.