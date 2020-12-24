Female pedestrian fatally struck in Richmond Hill Wednesday night

A pedestrian was struck and died of injuries in Richmond Hill Wednesday night.

York Regional Police confirm the accident occurred near Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive at around 10 p.m.

The victim, identified as a 58-year-old woman from Vaughan,suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved, reported to be a 57-year-old woman, remained on scene.

Pictures from the scene show the SUV involved sustained heavy damage to the grill and hood.

York Regional police are asking anyone who might have information or video of the accident, to contact them.

