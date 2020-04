Provincial health officials are reporting 260 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, bringing the total in the province up to 1,966.

The number of cases that have been resolved, has also gone up by more than 100.

And, the number of cases under investigation is down by more than 1,000, to 4,266.

The number of deaths in Ontario sits at 33, which is the same as what was reported on Monday afternoon.



