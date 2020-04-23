Fiat Chrysler eyeing production re-start in early May

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is planning to re-start its U.S. and Canadian operations on May 4th.

In statement to our newsroom, FCA says it will be a progressive re-start and that it's working with government officials and unions to implement new wellness procedures, as well as redesigning work stations to maintain proper physical distancing.

Temperature checks will also be mandatory.

FCA has an assembly plant in Brampton that employs roughly 3000 people and produces the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger.

It also has a casting plant in Etobicoke that employs close to 200 people.