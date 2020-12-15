iHeartRadio

Final witness in van attack trial likely to finish testimony today

MINASSIAN

The final witness in Toronto's van attack trial is expected to finish testifying today.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Scott Woodside says Alek Minassian knew his actions were morally wrong.

Woodside says Minassian really wanted to commit the attack and also wanted to become infamous.

The 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian's state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.