Finally, there's a finish line in sight

Premier Doug Ford understands that Ontarians need hope.

So, on Wednesday, he gave them some.

In an interview with our sister station, CFRA in Ottawa, Ford was asked if we could see the physical distancing regulations eased by the long weekend in May.

In a word, yes.

"If we continue down the road we're going publicly, yes, we could see things loosening up a little bit," Ford told CFRA.

But he wouldn't comment on what would be eased first.

What he did say though, is that you shouldn't look forward to your kids being among the first to be back to normal.

"I think it would probably be later on. Our biggest fear is to make sure that this doesn't spread, especially within our schools," says Ford.

He says you should expect another announcement on that from the education minister in the coming days.

Ford admits, there is no one else out there who would like to see the economy turned back on, more than him. But, he says it's something the have to do carefully.