Finance Minister pays back WE, after taking a trip on their dime in 2017

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he sent a cheque to the WE organization today to repay some $41,000 related to travel expenses the group covered.

After going over receipts ahead of his testimony to a House of Commons committee, the finance minister says it was to his surprise that he couldn't account for tens of thousands of dollars in expenses related to accommodation and other charges the organization covered.

Morneau says the amounts were related to a trip he took to Ecaudor in the summer of 2017 to see some of the humanitarian work WE was undertaking there.

After contacting the charity, Morneau says he sent a cheque for $41,366 today to repay the full cost of the trips.

He says accepting the expenses, even unknowingly, is not appropriate and he has forwarded the information to the ethics commissioner.

The ethics watchdog is already investigation Morneau as well as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's role in giving WE Charity a contract to run a $900-million student-volunteer program.