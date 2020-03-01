Fire at homeless encampment under the Gardiner shuts down part of the expressway

Still no answers as to how a fire at a homeless encampment under the westbound ramp of the Gardiner Expressway near Yonge and Lakeshore Blvd. started.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 2 o'clock this afternoon.

When crews arrived, thick black smoke could be seen billowing over a stretch of the ramp near Yonge Street and Lakeshore Boulevard.

Apparently there were tents underneath the ramp, that fire crews had to remove, along with other items, in order to battle the flames.

Our media partner CP24 reports that explosions were also heard - the sound believed to be propane tanks exploding.

There were no reports of injuries. It's unclear at this time if the fire was deliberately set.

The area will be closed to traffic for several hours as the investigation continues.

The eastbound ramp to Jarvis Street is also closed.

A structural engineer from the city will inspect the damage.

No word yet, when the ramp will be reopened to traffic.

CP24

