Fire crews battle two-alarm fire downtown, three-alarm in east end Thursday night

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says one person was transported to hospital without vital signs after a two-alarm blaze at a downtown highrise early Thursday evening.

"We're certainly hoping for good news," Pegg told reporters at the scene on Sherbourne St., north of Queen St.

It happened in a suite on the 14th floor around 6:30 p.m. and crews were quickly able to extinguish it and allow people back into the buildling.

Pegg says the cause and origin are under investigation.

Then a bit later in the night, a three-alarm fire happened in a Scarborough home.

CP24 reports a firefighter was sent to hospital for observation after the blaze broke out around 8:10 a.m. near Milne and Wolcott Avenuesm, just east of Danforth and Warden.

Witnesses said international students live in the home.

"I just hope and pray that they can find some relief," one woman told CP24. "They have no one, they have no one here, they have no one here, they have nothing."

Another woman said several students live there, but some were out at the time and two others were able to get out.

