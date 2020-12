A fire inside of a hotel in downtown Toronto has sent one man to hospital fighting for his life.

Flames broke out in a sixth-floor room of the Hotel Victoria on Younge Street, between Wellington and King streets, just before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to pull the victim, a man in his 40s, to safety. He is listed in critical condition.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly. There's no word on what caused it.