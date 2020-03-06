Fire reported under the Gardiner

Toronto Fire have been called to yet another fire at a homeless encampment under the Gardiner expressway.

On Friday morning, crews were called to a flaming camp, just before 2 o'clock, and it didn't appear as though anyone was injured.

Some callers to Toronto Fire reported hearing small explosions, which could indicate the presence of propane tanks.

By our count, it's the fourth fire in the last couple of weeks, one of which, kept a ramp to the Gardiner closed for several days.