Fire tears through hangar at Stoney Creek Airport

There's no damage estimate, after fire tore through a hangar at the Stoney Creek airport on Friday afternoon.

Initial reports in to police, suggested there were several explosions heard, before the flames were spotted.

The owner of the airport says the fire appears to have started in a furnace room, and the hangar contained vehicles, but the owner wasn't sure how many.

It took crews a couple hours to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.