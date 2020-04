A large explosion, followed by several small explosions, in a firey crash that killed at least one person.

The crash, involving the Range Rover, happened just before 2 o'clock on Monday afternoon, at the Princes' Gates of Exhibition Place.

Upon impact, the vehicle burst into flames.

One person was found dead in the vehicle, but the age and sex of that person hasn't yet been released.

It's unclear what led to the crash.