First doses of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario today

Some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.



Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.



He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.



Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians -- about 8.5 million -- should receive the vaccine by the end of July.



Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.



Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health is expected to discuss the province's framework for vaccine distribution at a news conference this afternoon.