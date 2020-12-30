iHeartRadio

First doses of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario today

Vaccination

Some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.
    
Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province's COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.
    
He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.
    
Hillier said Tuesday that more than half of Ontarians -- about 8.5 million -- should receive the vaccine by the end of July.
    
Another vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech is already being administered to health-care workers, but its storage requirements limit where that can be done.
    
Ontario's associate chief medical officer of health is expected to discuss the province's framework for vaccine distribution at a news conference this afternoon.