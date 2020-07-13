First look at what school could look like in September

For the first time, we're getting a look at what a day in school could actually look like come September.

NEWSTALK1010 has received a document that will go before the Toronto Catholic District School Board, which outlines potential schedules, options and learning environments for the fall.

The three things the board has prepared for are normal school day routines with enhanced public health protocols, a modified school day routine based on smaller class sizes, cohorting and alternative day or week delivery, and at-home learning with ongoing enhanced remote delivery.

As for what full time classes could look like, some learning could be done in libraries and gyms, some students may be moved to other elementary and high schools.

Here are some timetable examples:

TCDSB

TCDSB

TCDSB Trustee Maria Rizzo says, the only thing that will truly work for parents is going back to normal.

"I think that there was a piece missing in terms of what would make parents happy, what would make them content, what would make them feel like a little bit of normal back into their lives and to the students' lives," Rizzo says. "We have to do something that makes it look like normal and is normal, which is five days a week."

Rizzo says she's heard from parents who are concerned that if they have more than one child, they will be on separate schedules. Rizzo points out that a lot of people won't be able to continue working from home once the province moves to Stage 3.

"If you have two or three different children in different grades, which inevitably you have unless you have twins or triplets, then what if they're not on the same route? What if they're not on the two-day or three-day model for example, what if they're on opposite ones?" asks Rizzo. "What do parents do for childcare, what do parents do when one kid is home and the other is at school and vice versa?"

The board will likely approve a format next week.

TCDSB