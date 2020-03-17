First possible Ontario death of COVID-19 being investigated

Health officials are investigating the first possible death in Ontario related to COVID-19, Health Minister Christine Elliott has confirmed.

NEWSTALK1010 was the first to report Tuesday that officials were looking into the possible death, in the Muskoka Region, with Elliott later confirming that a 77-year-old man had died with the virus found in his system.



"I'm very sorry and extend my condolences to this person's family," she said to CP24. "We have asked for the assistance of the coroner's office to do a complete examination and investigation to determine whether this person died because of COVID or with COVID."

The government says it should expect the results within in a day or two.

The man died on March 11 and also had close contact with another positive case - a man also in his 70s - who actually presented himself with symptoms the same day. That man is currently listed as still in hospital at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The only virus-related deaths have occurred in British Columbia so far; four from a nursing home.

On Tuesday, the number of positive cases in Ontario increased by eight to 180, with still just five resolved.

Before the latest update, Premier Doug Ford declared a provincial emergency due to the outbreak.