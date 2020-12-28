Five-alarm fire at commercial building in Roncesvalles

Toronto fire crews were kept busy Sunday night battling a five-alarm blaze.

The fire began at a commercial building near Dundas Street and Sterling Road, near the train tracks, at around 6:30 p.m. and was eventually knocked down by 10 p.m.

Turns out the building purchased by Metrolinx for rail corridor expansion ,was empty and set for demolition.

CP24

Acting Chief Jim Jessop confirmed Sunday night the task of searches will take some time.

"We have heavy equipment coming in tonight to assist us tomorrow(Monday) to start deconstructing the building so we can continue with both our primary and secondary searches."

No injuries were reported.

Monday morning, smoke from hot spots could be seen emanating from the building.

With the building adjacent to the train tracks, some train service through the area has been affected, including the UP Express and Barrie Go line.

Toronto Fire investigators will be on scene trying to determine a cause.



