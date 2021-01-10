iHeartRadio

Five people injured at Bloor subway station Saturday night

hammer

Scary scene for some TTC subway goers Saturday night.

A man, wielding a hammer, randomly began attacking people on the subway platform at Bloor station at around 8:45.

Five people were injured, three of whom were sent to hospital.

The injuries were reported to be minor.

A male suspect intially fled the scene, but was eventually arrested by Toronto Police.