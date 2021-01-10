Five people injured at Bloor subway station Saturday night
Scary scene for some TTC subway goers Saturday night.
A man, wielding a hammer, randomly began attacking people on the subway platform at Bloor station at around 8:45.
Five people were injured, three of whom were sent to hospital.
The injuries were reported to be minor.
A male suspect intially fled the scene, but was eventually arrested by Toronto Police.
Bloor Subway Station
* 8:44 pm *
- On subway platform
- Man armed with a hammer
- Reports he has struck multiple people
- Police o/s
- Multiple victims located
- Requesting @TorontoMedics
- Injuries not life threatening
- Officers searching area#GO55422
