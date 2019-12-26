Five people taken to hospital after a 3-car collision downtown Wednesday night

A car ended up on its side after a three-car collision downtown Wednesday night.

The accident occurred in the intersection of Lower Jarvis Street and Lakeshore Blvd. at around 9 p.m.

A total of five people, three women and two children were transported to hospital, although the kids were taken strictly for precautionary reasons.

A female suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

No word so far on the cause of the collision.