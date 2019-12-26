Five people taken to hospital after a 3-car collision downtown Wednesday night
A car ended up on its side after a three-car collision downtown Wednesday night.
The accident occurred in the intersection of Lower Jarvis Street and Lakeshore Blvd. at around 9 p.m.
A total of five people, three women and two children were transported to hospital, although the kids were taken strictly for precautionary reasons.
A female suffered serious injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.
No word so far on the cause of the collision.
COLLISION:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 26, 2019
Lower Jarvis St & Lake shore Blvd E
- reports of 3 vehicles involved
- officers o/s
- 1 vehicle has flipped over
- reports of children in the vehicles
- unknown injuries
- @TorontoMedics assisting
- expect delays, consider alternate routes
- will update#GO2484268
^al