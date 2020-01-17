Five-year-old with autism left alone on the school bus

A Toronto mother is angry, trying to understand how a five year old boy with autism could be left alone on the school bus.

Kayrol Willocks became worried Thursday afternoon when her son, Marcquise, did not come home from school.

She told CTV News Toronto the bus usually shows up by 4:10 p.m. At 4:20 p.m. she called the bus company.

After 40 minutes on the phone, they told her her son had been found.

"I just think it's ridiculous," Willocks says. "Anything could have happened to my child within a second of you turning your back."

It turns out, Marcquise fell asleep and the driver dropped off the bus and forgot about him.

Stock Transportation says the driver has been fired.

The boy is a student at Blaydon Public School.

In a statement to CTV, the TDSB says "While we are grateful that the young student is okay, the fact remains that this should never have happened - especially considering we have strict rules in place that require drivers to walk through the bus prior to concluding their route."