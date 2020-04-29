For business owners screaming for help, it's not likely that help is coming

Almost every day, we're hearing from more and more people, feeling like they have been forgotten by the government COVID-19 bailouts.

Business owners who don't qualify, or simply say that the money isn't enough to keep their business afloat.

But, it appears the taps have been turned off.

"It's hard to imagine that a lot more could be done, because a lot is currently on the books," says personal finance expert and owner of moneygaps.com, Preet Banerjee. "If you take a look at the amount of money that has been committed already, we're looking at around $143 billion."

He thinks there may be tweaks to the current programs being offered, but it's unlikely any level of government is going to come forward with a wheelbarrow filled with money.

"If you sit down and do some planning, you may realize that, unfortunately, your business may not be able to survive. It might be worth making that decision sooner rather than later, but you have to sit down and look at the numbers," suggests Banerjee.

And he says that even when the economy starts to re-open, spending habits may be different, because so many people have been forced to save, with nowhere to spend their disposable income.

"Some people may say, you know what, saving some money actually feels pretty good."

We already know that restaurants are having a tough time through this COVID-19 pandemic, but you have to think about gyms as another place that people may just decide to take a pass, when things get back to "normal". The reason is mostly have new habits, when it comes to their workouts.

Banerjee points to a recent study looking at Peleton stationary bicycles.

"What they saw was a massive spike in people ordering those exercise bikes, which also come with a monthly subscription. So the question is; if these two year committments continue on, what happens to those gyms, because to a certain extent, people are replacing those memberships, with these online classes, says Banerjee.