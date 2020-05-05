For the second straight day, Ontario has below 400 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 387 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 61 more deaths.

That brings the provincial total to 18,310 cases, including 1,361 deaths and 12,779 resolved cases.

The new provincial total is 2.2 per cent higher than the previous day, which is part of a general downward trend of late.

As a matter of fact, the number of new cases on Tuesday, is below the seven-day average of 438. It's also the first time since April 6th and 7th, since we've seen the number of new cases below 400, for two consecutive days.

In long-term care, where information comes from a different database than the provincial totals, no new outbreaks were reported for a total of 175, and 31 more deaths were reported for a total of 1,003.

There were 10,654 tests completed in the past 24 hours, the lowest total in five days.

The number of people in intensive care units and on ventilators with the virus dropped from the previous day.

(With files from Dave Bradley)