Ford announces $20 million for vaccine research as COVID-19 cases in Ontario top 10,000

TORONTO - Premier Doug Ford has announced $20 million in funding for Ontario researchers trying to find a vaccine for COVID-19, as cases of the virus climbed passed the 10,000 mark in the province on Saturday.

There were 485 new cases announced by health officials today and 36 more deaths, bringing the toll to 514.

There are currently 828 people in hospital with COVID-19, and 250 of them are in intensive care, according to the Ministry of Health. 197 people are reportedly on ventilators.

Ford said Ontario researchers have already made strides in vaccine research by isolating the virus and acquiring blood samples of people who have beat COVID-19, which are two initial steps in development.

He also touted Ontario's history of medical achievements, including discovering insulin, as evidence that researchers in the province could develop a vaccine.

Ford said life won't be able to return to normal until a vaccine is found.

