There's been no official apology, after an MPP from Windsor-Essex called the Premier names during Question Period at Queen's Park on Wednesday.

It was Taras Natyshak, who called Doug Ford a "piece of sh**," before withdrawing his statement.

The MPP, who is also the critic for ethics and accountability, accused Ford of dodging all responsibility for getting the Windsor area out of stage one of the reopening plan.

Windsor is the only place left in the province, that hasn't been allowed to move into the second stage, where malls, babershops and hair salons, and restaurant patios are allowed to open.

That is being blamed on an outbreak of new cases, among the migrant farmers in that area, who have been reluctant to get tested.