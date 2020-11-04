Ford defends new COVID-19 restriction system, says it will allow early response

Premier Doug Ford is defending Ontario's new COVID-19 restrictions system, saying it will help the province respond early to flare ups of the virus.

The province introduced the new colour-coded system yesterday and said it would help fight the pandemic at a regional level.

Health care experts say the new system is too lenient and will lead to further community spread of the virus.

Ford dismissed the criticism today and questioned whether those observers have looked closely at the details of the new system. He says the new system is about striking a balance between the needs of communities to reopen and protecting people from the virus.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she is concerned that Ford is not listening to health experts and asked the government to outline how it came up with the new strategy.