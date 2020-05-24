Ford encourages Ontarians to get tested even if asymptomatic

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a relatively quick appearance at Queen's Park Sunday and asked Ontarians for a favour.

"I'm asking the people of Ontario, if you're worried if you have COVID-19 or that you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, even if you're not showing symptoms, please go get a test."

Ford added anyone can show up at any of the 129 testing sights in the province without an appointment to be tested and they won't be turned away.

He added you can also bring along family members to get tested.

"The only way we can get those testing numbers up, the only way we can get those numbers where we need them to be, is for everyone who feels they need it, to get a test. That's the only way we can keep opening up."

Ford also confirmed his government will unveil a detailed testing strategy next week, targeting various sectors and hot spots across the province.