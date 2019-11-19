iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ford government spent $231 million to cancel green energy contracts

CKTB News- Wind Turbines

Ontario spent $231 million last year to tear up over 750 renewable energy contracts.

Associate Energy Minister Bill Walker defended the cost today, blaming the previous Liberal government for signing the deals while the province had an oversupply of electricity.

The Progressive Conservative government cancelled the contracts last July, just weeks after winning the provincial election.

The government said the cancellations would save ratepayers $790 million -- a figure industry officials have disputed.

At the time, the government also said it would introduce legislation that would protect hydro consumers from any costs incurred from the cancellation.

Walker says today provincial taxpayers will foot the bill for the cancelled contracts, not hydro customers.

On-air

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

First Look
First Look

Watch

fire

WATCH: People yell for man trapped in burning building to jump

Don Cherry

EXCLUSIVE: Don Cherry speaks to NEWSTALK 1010 after being fired

Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall cenotaph.

WATCH: Remembrance Day service at Old City Hall

News Alerts
News Alerts