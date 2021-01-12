Ford Govt. issues second state of emergency, including stay-at-home order

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario's second state of emergency will go for 28 days, with a stay-at-home order, where "everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work."

For schools, online learning in Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex, York and Hamilton will continue until February 10th.

Premier Ford says workplace inspections will increase and outdoor gatherings are now limited to five people.

On testing, the province will provide, "up to 300,000 COVID-19 tests per week to support key sectors such as manufacturing, warehousing, supply chain and food processing, as well as additional tests for schools and long-term care homes. "

The new measures also include restricting business hours for non-essential retail stores such as hardware stores to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press