iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Ford pledges increased testing in long-term care homes as deaths climb in facilities

CKTB News- Long term care

Premier Doug Ford is promising to increase COVID-19 testing in the province's long-term care homes amid a rise in cases at the facilities.

Ford says he is meeting with government staff today to discuss a plan for more frequent surveillance testing, which is conducted even if a person does not have symptoms.

The premier says increased testing must also be combined with quick turnaround times for results.

His comments come after several large outbreaks in Toronto have lead to dozens of nursing home residents contracting the virus.

Modelling released by the province earlier last week showed that mortality rates in long-term care homes have been on the rise in the second wave of the pandemic.

The province says 107 of its 626 long-term care homes are experiencing an outbreak.

 