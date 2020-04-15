Former Blue Jay Damaso Garcia passes away at age 63

Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Damaso Garcia has died at the age of 63.

Accoridng to ESPN, Garcia, who had a malignant brain tumour removed 29 years ago, died Wednesday in his native Dominican Republic.

His son Damaso Jr. confirmed Garcia's death to The Associated Press. The son said he passed away at 7.15 a.m. in Santo Domingo. He was at home with his wife Haydee Benoit.

Garcia had several health problems in recent years, including a stroke, according to his son. He was also dealing with respiratory issues, but the death is not related to COVID-19, Damaso Jr. said.

Garcia was a two-time all-star in his seven seasons in Toronto and was a big part of the club's rise to prominence in the 1980s.

Former Blue Jay Jesse Barfield took to Twitter to express his sadness at the passing for his teamate and friend with a simple message, "RIP Damo we love you!!!"

RIP “Damo” we love you!!! pic.twitter.com/aYKTWu0f70 — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) April 15, 2020





Garcia's death comes two months after another Dominican Blue Jays legend, shortstop Tony Fernandez, died at 57 after several years of battling kidney problems.

Fernandez and Garcia were a lethal double-play combination and part of the Jays' Latin American core in the '80s that included George Bell and Alfredo Griffin.

Garcia helped the Blue Jays to their first winning season in 1983 and was an integral part of Toronto's first AL East pennant in 1985.

Garcia also played for Montreal, Atlanta and the New York Yankees during an 11 year MLB career.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and son, and three grandsons.

They will have a service in Santo Domingo on Thursday morning.

with files from Newstalk 1010