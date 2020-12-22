Former detective in Peel Region charged with alleged sexual assault

A former detective with Peel Regional Police has been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that is said to have taken place 28 years ago.

A woman contacted the Special Investigations Unit this past August to report she had been attacked by an officer in Barrie during the Summer of 1992.

Paul Chisholm is set to appear in court on Jan, 11. 2021.

The SIU won't say if he was on-duty or off-duty at the time of the alleged incident.