Former manager charged in 407 data breach

Police in York Region have finally made an arrest in connection with a data breach that first came to light back in 2018.

It was actually during the last provincial election when we first learned that as many 60,000 names, addresses and phone numbers were swiped from the servers at 407 ETR.

37-year-old Bobby Saini, of Toronto, who was once a Manager of Projects and Analytics at the company, is facing charges of mischief to data and unauthorized use of a computer.

Police say he no longer works for the company.

Back in 2018, a PC candidate dropped out of the election over allegations of his involvementg in the data breach.

However, he's never been charged in connection with the case and at the time, called the allegations "absolutely baseless".

Police though, couldn't say what the information was being used for.

They do say the investigation is still open, and are still asking anyone with information to come forward.