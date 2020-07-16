Former Peel cop charged in connection to the shooting of Black woman outside her home in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged after a Black woman was shot in front of her home in Mississauga during a domestic call on Mother's Day.

The Special Investigations Unit says Valerie Briffa has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm.

Briffa resigned from the Peel police force following the incident.

Thirty-four-year-old Chantelle Krupka alleges her former partner called police on her, following some sort of dispute via text about seeing her son.

When officers arrived at her home, they demanded she come out, but told her she was not under arrest.

Krupka says she and her current partner were hit with stun guns and she was shot without warning, after she withdrew the barbs and reached for her partner.

Despite recovering from the gunshot wound, she is still walking with a cane.

Reacting to the news that the officer who shot her is facing charges and has resigned, she had this to say to the media: "While this is progress, that woman tried to kill me, so she should be charged with attempted murder. Period. Because. if anyone of us did that, that's what we would be charged with. We would be facing...the heaviest hand of the criminal system and they should be facing just the same, if not more, because they took an oath to protect people and instead they're out here killing us."

Today, Krupka was joined by about a dozen supporters as she showed up at Peel Police headquarters.

Apparently, there's a new layer to this story.

Krupka was reportedly at 22 Division today to be fingerprinted. But she initially refused to go inside, saying she was fearful of police.

"You guys all have guns. Have you ever been shot? Do you know what it feels like? It's horrifying," Krupka can be heard telling the officers.

Our media partner CTV News Toronto says there were a few tense moments, as Krupka confronted officers inside the lobby, while her supporters chanted outside.

What's new to the story is that Krupka says after the shooting, police allegedly searched her home and seized four pounds of marijuana and cash, which led to charges of trafficking and money laundering. That's why Krupka showed up to be fingerprinted.

She was adamant today that she would not go inside the police station, saying the charges against her were simply an attempt to portray her as a criminal, in order to justify the police shooting.

"Drop the charges and we'll be gone," chanted one supporter into a megaphone during a small rally outside the station.

"Well, I'm refusing to be fingerprinted. So, if they want, they can really put out a warrant for me and if they want to come and arrest me, then let's do this," said a defiant Krupka.

Krupka told supporters that this is about a bigger movement.

"Just know, they can't do this to us any more. It stops right here, right now. We're going to make this stop."

CTV News reports things got even more tense later in the afternoon, inside 22 division, as Krupka, who finally made it inside, demanded that her fingerprint appointment be rescheduled, while she tries to convince the crown to drop the drug charge.

There are reports that Krupka was trying to negotiate with Peel police that a warrant would not be issued for her arrest for refusing to have her fingerprints taken.

Officers on site reportedly said it was out of their hands, that she would have to face the consequences.

Meantime, Valerie Briffa, the officer charged in connection to the shooting of Krupka, is scheduled to appear in court on August 4th in Brampton.



