Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering after emergency surgery

Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering after emergency surgery

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday.

A family spokesman says the "urgent procedure'' was a "complete success'' and Mulroney was released from hospital this afternoon.

Mulroney is 81.

His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is Ontario's minister of transportation, says her dad is ``feeling better and is now resting at home.''

She thanked everyone for their good wishes.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould are among those offering support.