Former Toronto Police Chief named to COVID-19 vaccine rollout task force

The Ontario government has appointed nine people to its new COVID-19 vaccine panel, including the province's top coroner.

The panel, headed by retired chief of national defence staff Gen. Rick Hillier, will oversee distribution of the vaccine when available.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says it will up to the panel to ensure effective and ethical delivery of a vaccine.

Key tasks include delivery, logistics and administration, clinical guidance as well as public education and outreach.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, chief coroner is on the panel.

Others include Toronto's former police chief Mark Saunders, and Linda Hasenfratz, head of car parts giant Linamar.