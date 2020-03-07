Former Wynne Cabinet Minister Steven Del Duca named Ontario Liberal Leader

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Ontario Liberals have selected former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca as their new party leader.

Del Duca takes over from former Premier Kathleen Wynne, who stepped down due to a dismal election result in 2018.

The party was reduced from a majority government to one in third place without official party status in the legislature.

They currently hold eight seats and have millions of dollars in debt from the last election.

Del Duca acknowledges the party has a lot of hard work ahead.