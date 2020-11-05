iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Four cops charged in death of George Floyd, to be tried in Minnesota

In an image from May 25, 2020 video provided by Darnella Frazier, then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd who was pleading that he could not breathe. (Darnella Frazier via AP)

A Minnesota judge has rejected defence requests to move the trial of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death.

The judge has also ordered that all four will be tried together.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled Thursday after defence attorneys argued that pretrial publicity had made it impossible to get a fair trial in Minneapolis.

They also cited a hearing in which the men and their attorneys were confronted by angry protesters outside the courthouse.

But Cahill says he's not convinced that moving the trial would improve security. And he believes the jury can be shielded from outside influences.

 