Four positive COVID-19 cases prompts temporary closure of Toronto child-care centre

The City of Toronto is reporting four positive cases of COVID-19 at a child-care centre in North York.



Two adult staff members and two children have tested positive with the coronavirus at the Flemingdon Early Learning and Child Care Centre. It's located in the Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.



The centre has been closed temporarily as the children and staff self-isolate at home, as a precaution.



23 children are currently enrolled at the centre, including infants, toddlers and preschoolers. There as many as 18 full and part-time staff members.



The children's parents and guardians were alerted about the precautionary measures on Saturday.



The centre will undergo a thorough cleaning and sanitization process and will reopen as per guidance from Toronto Public Health.



The city also notes the centre is not among the sites designated as an emergency child-care centre for essential workers.