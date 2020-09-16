Four teens arrested after bank robbery in Cambridge, leads to police pursuit in Mississauga
Quite the wild story unfolding west of the city.
A bank robbery in Cambridge, led to a police pursuit in Mississauga.
A suspect vehicle was reportedly abandoned near Bristol Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga.
Officers then began the search for the suspects.
The crime began at a Scotiabank branch on Hespeler Road in Cambridge around 3 o'clock this afternoon.
Peel police confirming tonight that four arrests have been made.
Two suspects were initially arrested by police.
The two other suspects were found hiding inside a home in Mississauga around 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects.
Our media partner CP24 is reporting that an OPP officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, following a collision with the suspect vehicle.
What's even more shocking, the four suspects are all reported to be teenage boys.
