Four teens arrested after bank robbery in Cambridge, leads to police pursuit in Mississauga

Quite the wild story unfolding west of the city.

A bank robbery in Cambridge, led to a police pursuit in Mississauga.

A suspect vehicle was reportedly abandoned near Bristol Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga.

Officers then began the search for the suspects.

The crime began at a Scotiabank branch on Hespeler Road in Cambridge around 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Peel police confirming tonight that four arrests have been made.

Two suspects were initially arrested by police.

The two other suspects were found hiding inside a home in Mississauga around 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Our media partner CP24 is reporting that an OPP officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, following a collision with the suspect vehicle.

What's even more shocking, the four suspects are all reported to be teenage boys.

With files from CP24