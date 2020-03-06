Four tow trucks torched in York Region

York Regional Police tell NEWSTALK 1010 that four tow trucks were torched in the region early this morning.

Police believe this was arson. They are looking into whether it's connected to the tow truck turf war that has been going on for months.

The fires started around 4 a.m. Two trucks were set ablaze in Aurora along with two others in Richmond Hill.

One of the fires was outside a home. A second fire was outside a funeral home north of Yonge and Major Mackenzie.