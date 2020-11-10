Fourth arrest made in 2019 Mississauga homicide

It started out with a terrifying shooting on the 401 near the 427 on October 20, 2019.

It was around 1:30 a.m. when 26-year-old Mario Ibrahim and his friend got into their vehicle, got on the highway and were shot at several times.

Their vehicle was hit but Ibrahim and his friend didn't sustain any injuries.

Just two days later, officers responded to a shooting outside a condo building in Mississauga. Ibrahim was found in his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

In December 2019, three people were arrested in connection: Brandon Drakes-Simon, 24, Melnee Christian, 24, and Jason Williams, 38.

Today — a fourth person arrested. Justin Malcolm, 34, from Brampton has been charged with first degree murder.

Peel Police would not say if they were looking for any more specific suspects, but said they will follow up any lead they have.