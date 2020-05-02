Fourth healthcare worker in Ontario dies from COVID-19

A fourth health-care worker has died of COVID-19 in Ontario.

59 year-old Sharon Roberts worked at Downsview Long Term Care in North York for 24 years.

She tested positive for the virus on March 27th and died Friday.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) is calling for better protection for personal support workers.

The SEIU, which represents more than 60 thousand healthcare and community service workers across Ontario calls the death "senseless" saying it demonstrates ongoing failures in the long-term care system. (Three personal support workers and a hospital sanitation worker are among the four who've died from the virus since April.)

As of today, Downsview Long Term Care has reported that 56 residents and 46 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three more residents at the home have also died, bringing the death toll there to 14.

With files from CTV News